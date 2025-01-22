Investar (ISTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Investar to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $20,600.00 billion for the quarter.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Investar had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. On average, analysts expect Investar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISTR opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Scott G. Ginn bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

