Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

