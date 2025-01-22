Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

