Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

