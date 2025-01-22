Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.67 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.26). Approximately 1,764,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 297,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.24).

Iofina Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20. The company has a market capitalization of £41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,146.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Iofina

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

