Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.67 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.26). 1,764,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 297,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.24).

Iofina Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market cap of £41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,146.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.

About Iofina

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

