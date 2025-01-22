Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,862 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5 %

IRM opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.80, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

