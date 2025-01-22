Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.80, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

