iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 170,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 167,269 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $46.97.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

