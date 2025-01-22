iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

