iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

