iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 29.5% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $605.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.12 and a 52-week high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

