iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

