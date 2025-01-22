iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 3,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

