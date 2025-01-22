iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

