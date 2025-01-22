iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Raised by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

BATS EFG opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

