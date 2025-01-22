iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Trimmed by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

