iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 152,601 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $65.66.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

