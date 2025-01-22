iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 152,601 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $65.66.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
