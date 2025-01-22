iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

