iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

