iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DVY opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.