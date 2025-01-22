iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,990,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 205,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

