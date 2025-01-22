J. Jefferson Smith Sells 10,287 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $49,274.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,440 shares in the company, valued at $418,837.60. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

DTIL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 269,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,615. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.51. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

