Janney Capital Management LLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

