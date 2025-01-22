Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,728 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 273.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

TXN stock opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

