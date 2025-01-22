Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.07 and a twelve month high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.