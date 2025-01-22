Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $633.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.24 and a 12 month high of $635.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.38 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

