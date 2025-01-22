Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MetLife by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4,706.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.