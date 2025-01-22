Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:PH opened at $679.35 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $463.16 and a one year high of $712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
