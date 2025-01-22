Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after buying an additional 460,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.