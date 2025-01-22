JBGlobal.com LLC Invests $15.89 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 16.8% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

