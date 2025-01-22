JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.
JBT Marel Stock Performance
Shares of JBTM stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
JBT Marel Company Profile
