JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Research analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of JBTM stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

