Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

