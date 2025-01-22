Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.18. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 11,806 shares changing hands.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journey Energy

Journey Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,400.00. Also, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$66,144.00. Insiders have bought 79,800 shares of company stock worth $164,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

