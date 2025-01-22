JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

