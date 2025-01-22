JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

