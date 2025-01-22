JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 4.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after buying an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 830,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

