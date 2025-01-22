Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.05). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,123,884 shares traded.
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 6.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.09. The firm has a market cap of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
