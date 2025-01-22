Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.05). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,123,884 shares traded.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.09. The firm has a market cap of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

About Jubilee Metals Group

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.