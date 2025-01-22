Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.