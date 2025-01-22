Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RNP opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

