Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.