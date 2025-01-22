Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

