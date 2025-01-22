Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,083 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 45.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

