Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

