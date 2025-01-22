Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,931,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.12 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $598.26 and its 200 day moving average is $576.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

