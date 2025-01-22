Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 1158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

