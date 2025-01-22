Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance

GOOP traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

