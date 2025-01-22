L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6,594.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

