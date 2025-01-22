Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Outlook for FOLD Earnings

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

FOLD stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $259,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

