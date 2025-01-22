Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.